The Democrat Party is in shambles.
Under President Obama, Democrats have lost 900+ state legislature seats, 12 governors, 69 House seats, 13 Senate seats. That's some legacy.
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 4, 2015
After eight years of Barack Obama the US map is red.
In Eight Years Barack Obama Has Obliterated the Democrat Party in Record Numbers
Tue Dec 27, 2016
