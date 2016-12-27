In Eight Years Barack Obama Has Obliterated the Democrat Party in Record Numbers

The Democrat Party is in shambles.

Under President Obama, Democrats have lost 900+ state legislature seats, 12 governors, 69 House seats, 13 Senate seats. That's some legacy.

— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 4, 2015

After eight years of Barack Obama the US map is red.