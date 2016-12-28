McCain: Russia could undermine democracy unless US acts

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) says Russia has the potential to undermine democracy unless U.S. officials respond to the country's meddling in the U.S. election.

"On the issue of the Russians, there is no doubt about it and we have to act and we have to have a policy – which this administration does not have – and address this threat to our national security," McCain said in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday.

"If they're able to undermine an election, they're able then to undermine democracy."

McCain said he expects President-elect Donald Trump to change his view regarding the Russian interference in the presidential election when presented with "overwhelming evidence."

A CIA assessment concluded Russia intervened in the presidential race to help Trump, but the president-elect has dismissed that assessment, calling it "ridiculous" and vowing warmer relations with Russia.