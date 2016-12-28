Sell the Business, Not the Presidency, Mr. Trump

In recent days, the Trump family has announced some steps that it says are intended to address the truckload of conflicts of interest that Donald Trump could bring to the White House next month, and that it is considering further measures. But so far, these steps fall well short of what Mr. Trump must do to protect his presidency from damaging accusations of corruption.

Experts believe that there is but one action that Mr. Trump can take to assure Americans that he is working to promote only their interests rather than his own fortune or his family’s. That is to appoint a trustee to sell his hotels and other businesses and put the proceeds into a blind trust operated by independent managers.