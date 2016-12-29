Scarborough: "Is this a Democratic Party in denial?" « Hot Air

But that’s not why Democrats are still in denial. Blaming Hillary and Bill Clinton is easy enough, since they won’t be back again after this debacle. They’re in denial because the party went all-in on the Hillary 2016 project several years ago. The party’s establishment donors froze everyone else out; the DNC did everything they could do sotto voce to ensure that she would not get seriously challenged for the nomination. They did all of this in spite of glaring evidence of her lack of talent as an electoral politician, and in spite of all the baggage she carried into the election. When her secret e-mail server got exposed, they never acknowledged that its purpose was clearly to subvert the checks and balances of the Constitution in regard to legislative and judicial oversight over the executive branch, but instead called people misogynists for criticizing it.

Instead of finding an alternative in March 2015, when there would have been plenty of time to get an effective candidate in the race, Democrats closed ranks around Hillary while she repeatedly lied about the e-mail server and her exposure of highly classified information. Now they want to blame James Comey, but Comey wouldn’t have mattered had Democrats encouraged other potential candidates to enter the race at that point. And we know this because a Socialist-crank backbencher in the Senate who had never identified himself as a Democrat nearly beat her anyway, even while the DNC did the best it could to throw the race in Hillary’s favor.

Democrats are in denial, all right, but it’s not to protect Hillary. It’s to keep people from recognizing that they shot themselves in their political foot.