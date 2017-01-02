Leave Mariah Carey Alone: Inside Her Disastrous New Year's Eve Performance

Was Mariah Carey’s career the last celebrity death of 2016? Hold on, folks. Let's not crucify the diva yet. The medley performance was a toxic snowball of technical issues, building until Carey seemed to finally implode and walk off stage. After "Auld Lang Syne" finished and Carey's 1991 hit "Emotions" kicked in, Carey immediately made her cry for help: "We can't hear!" The track played on anyway, as Carey stood still, a pop icon in a bedazzled body suit without the proper backing track. Hollywood's version of Naked and Afraid. She stood with her hand on her hip, looking at once mortified and really goddamn pissed off. It was a kind of fight or flight moment for a singer not used to suffering such public embarrassment, and she responded by, well, not fighting or fleeing—at least not at first—but by kind of walking around, shaking her head, and spouting off campy running commentary that is actually a little bit delicious and perfect when you think of Carey's reputation.