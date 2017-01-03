Newsvine

Fixing the Democratic Grass Roots

Republicans hold two-thirds of all state legislative bodies across the country and 33 governor’s offices. Today, Republicans will formally take control of the 115th Congress. Eighteen days from now, a Republican will occupy the White House too.

How could this have happened, given the Democratic Party’s popular-vote success in presidential elections (having won six of the last seven)?

Part of the answer is circumstances beyond the party’s control. Democratic-leaning voters are clustered in major metropolitan areas, which makes many legislative districts and states tilt Republican.

But part of the problem has been the party’s own doing. Many Democrats and progressives simply have not paid enough attention to grass-roots politics. The devastation from the 2016 elections finally seems to have focused the party and its allies on the importance of such an approach.

In these nations:

