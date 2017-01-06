A ferocious plan for Democrats to reconquer America

In the wake of Hillary Clinton's shocking November loss to a run-on sentence with two feet named Donald Trump, Democrats are frantically casting about for salvation. Can a renewed focus on the economic concerns of the white working class deliver the Midwest in 2020? Do narrow losses in Georgia and Arizona mean the Democratic Party can flip those states in the future? Will the Trump administration be such a disaster that Democrats might gain seats in Congress despite a gerrymandered House and an absolutely brutal 2018 Senate map?

Also: Will Democrats ever experience joy again?

These are important questions, but they betray a misunderstanding of the party's long-term predicament. For one thing, Democrats face a structural disadvantage in the U.S. Senate that will not change unless white, rural America experiences a sudden shift in its social and economic values. With about 30 Republican-leaning states and 20 Democratic-leaning states, the Senate will likely remain in the hands of the Republican Party more often than not.

The solution to this problem is simple: Democrats need to create more Democratic-leaning states.

Because it hasn't happened since Alaska and Hawaii were admitted in 1959, people think that the statehood process is harder than it actually is, or that the peculiar 50-state shape of the country today was hashed out by Madison and Jefferson over Philadelphia candlelight and is therefore immutable. But creating states is actually easy. All it requires is for the citizens of a territory to express their desire to join the union, and for Congress to make it so. So the next time Democrats capture unified power in Washington — itself a tall but not impossible order — they should move aggressively to grant statehood to long-suffering Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. There you go: Four more Democratic senators.

But Democrats should go much further...