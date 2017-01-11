Trump's popularity problem will get even worse

Overall we have a picture of a president-elect who lost the popular vote and whose post-election behavior has driven support away. In particular, his refusal to release his tax returns, sell off his business holdings and stop childish, impulsive attacks on the press and political opponents have turned off, even alarmed, most voters. Remember, all polling took place before we learned of allegations that Russians had information that compromised Trump — in essence, information that could be used to blackmail him. The more Trump resists divestment and disclosure and pops off in unpresidential ways, the less support he will get and the less political heft he will have to push through his agenda. His ethical issues, his very independence, have brought back, front and center, serious concerns about whether he can faithfully carry out the obligations of the presidency.

Trump has more or less gotten a free pass on ethics from his party. Looking at these numbers and at the Russia revelations, GOP lawmakers’ sense of self-preservation may sink in. They have much more to worry about than being on the receiving end of a nasty Trump tweet. They should recall 1974, when a president’s egregious conduct doomed his party to minority status and handed the other party the White House just two years later. Republicans who do not demand that he turn over his tax returns, divest from his holdings and subject himself to a full investigation by an independent commission or special prosecutor cannot say they were not warned.