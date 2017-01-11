Senate Republicans set to repeal Obamacare even without replacement

WASHINGTON Senate Republicans vow to take a major step toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care plan by the end of the week, despite worries from some members that there’s not yet a plan to replace it.

Echoing House Republican leaders who have vowed a hasty repeal if not a speedy replacement plan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate planned to vote on the repeal resolution this week, even as the Senate continues to work “on what comes next.”

Speaking to reporters after a Senate Republican lunch, McConnell pledged the Senate would work with the incoming Trump administration and the House “in crafting a package that we can all agree on and provide a smooth transition from the disaster we have now.”

His remarks came despite some fears among senators who have urged lawmakers not to uproot the 2010 Affordable Care Act without offering an alternative. Five moderate Senate Republicans offered an amendment to give lawmakers more time and others said Tuesday said they would prefer a slower approach.