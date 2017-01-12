Donald Trump to America: I Won, Accountability Is Over

Donald Trump’s first press conference since the summer was a surreal exercise in the assertion of immunity from accountability. He either ignored questions about his behavior, or dismissed the questions as illegitimate. He painted a chilling depiction of politics not as an ongoing process but as a one-time event, settled in his favor by the presidential campaign, once and for all.

The press conference began with Press Secretary Sean Spicer attacking BuzzFeed as a “left-wing blog” (which it is not) for its questionable decision to publish an unverified dossier collected on Trump’s dealings with Russia on behalf of rival Republicans from the primary. This set the template for Trump to dismiss not only BuzzFeed’s report, but also a much more detailed and credible report by CNN (which had, but did not publish, the dossier thrown online by BuzzFeed). As the press conference went on, Trump would extend the dismissal of BuzzFeed to all skeptical news coverage.