No Antibiotic In The U.S. Could Save This Woman. We Should All Be Worried.

Seeded by Gulliver Swift
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:14 PM
The recent death of a woman in Reno, Nevada, from an infection resistant to every available kind of antibiotic in the U.S. highlights how serious the threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs has become. 

Experts say that while cases of a bacteria resistant to all antibiotics are still extremely rare in the U.S., we should expect to see more in the future. 

