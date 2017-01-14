The recent death of a woman in Reno, Nevada, from an infection resistant to every available kind of antibiotic in the U.S. highlights how serious the threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs has become.
Experts say that while cases of a bacteria resistant to all antibiotics are still extremely rare in the U.S., we should expect to see more in the future.
No Antibiotic In The U.S. Could Save This Woman. We Should All Be Worried.
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:14 PM
