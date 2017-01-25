For One Day, At Least, Team Bernie Is Okay With Trump

Donald Trump found himself an unlikely cheerleader on his third day in the Oval Office: Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialist who for months called Trump every name in the book. That’s because Trump signed an executive order withdrawing from the negotiations over a controversial trade deal that both he and Trump swore was toxic to American workers. “I am glad the Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead and gone,” Sanders said. “For the last 30 years, we have had a series of trade deals—including the North American Free Trade Agreement, permanent normal trade relations with China and others—which have cost us millions of decent-paying jobs and caused a ‘race to the bottom’ which has lowered wages for American workers.” The Trump-Sanders agreement on the issue underscores the odd position in which labor activists and progressive Democrats now find themselves. They like Trump’s executive order, even if they consider it a symbolic gesture—TPP wasn’t ratified by Congress so the order doesn’t have an immediate impact on the U.S. economy—and even if it does nothing to assuage concerns about the many billionaires with whom Trump has stocked his cabinet. However, it did signal that there at least are some arenas in which Democrats and activists can in fact agree with the new president—a president many of them profess to loathe.