Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon need to resign! Articles: 5 Seeds: 314 Comments: 5227 Since: Mar 2008

Trial Balloon for a Coup?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: medium.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:42 PM
Discuss:

Analyzing the news of the past 24 hours

The theme of this morning’s news updates from Washington is additional clarity emerging, rather than meaningful changes in the field. But this clarity is enough to give us a sense of what we just saw happen, and why it happened the way it did. I’ll separate what’s below into the raw news reports and analysis; you may also find these two pieces from yesterday (heavily referenced below) to be useful.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor