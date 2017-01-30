Donald Trump, Russia and Rosneft: Vladimir Putin Oil Mystery

Did Vladimir Putin try to bribe Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Russia with an $11 billion stake in Rosneft, the largely state-controlled Russian oil company giant? While no evidence directly links Trump to last month’s sale of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft to mysterious buyers whose identities have yet to be revealed, an allegation contained in the so-called “Steele Dossier” published earlier has thrust the question of the new U.S. president’s role into public scrutiny.

The “Steele Dossier,” compiled by Christopher Steele — a former British intelligence agent who now acts as a private research consultant — made headlines primarily for the allegation that Trump had hired Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden shower” show for him in a Moscow hotel.

But while the vivid imagery of Trump enjoying the scene as women urinated on each other grabbed the national imagination, the Steele Dossier contained a far more important and potentially explosive allegation: that a secretive former top Trump confidant, Carter Page, received an offer from Rosneft CEO Igor Sachin to broker a sale of 19 percent of the massive oil firm, according to a report by Business Insider last week.