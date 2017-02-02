Donald Trump Hangs Up On Australia, Threatens to Invade Mexico | Mother Jones

The AP reports on President Trump's recent phone call with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto:

"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there," Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP. "You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

Oh please. We're supposed to believe that Trump threatened to invade Mexico? We all know that Trump is a bit of a hothead, but even he wouldn't lose his shit like this with the leader of a close ally during a—

Wait. What's this about Trump's call on Saturday with the Australian prime minister?

President Trump blasted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refu­gee agreement and boasted about the magnitude of his electoral college win, according to senior U.S. officials briefed on the Saturday exchange. Then, 25 minutes into what was expected to be an hour-long call, Trump abruptly ended it.

....“This is the worst deal ever,” Trump fumed as Turnbull attempted to confirm that the United States would honor its pledge to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump, who one day earlier had signed an executive order temporarily barring the admissions of refugees, complained that he was “going to get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.”

U.S. officials said that Trump has behaved similarly in conversations with leaders of other countries, including Mexico.

Trump hung up on the prime minister of Australia, one of our oldest, closest, and most reliable allies? I don't have the words. In any case, that's the leaders of Mexico, Australia, and "other countries" that Trump has apparently insulted on phone calls. I wonder what the body count really is. How many foreign leaders has Trump yelled at so far?

How about Vladimir Putin? Apparently not.