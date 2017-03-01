Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon must resign! Articles: 5 Seeds: 366 Comments: 5544 Since: Mar 2008

Trump's Designated Survivor, David Shulkin, Is An Obama Appointee

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 4:12 AM
Discuss:

The designated survivor is a Cabinet member chosen to skip the speech and remain in a physically removed, secure location in situations when the President and other top administration officials are gathered together in one location.

In case of a catastrophe, the designated survivor is the next in line to succeed the President and ensure continuity of government.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor