The designated survivor is a Cabinet member chosen to skip the speech and remain in a physically removed, secure location in situations when the President and other top administration officials are gathered together in one location.
In case of a catastrophe, the designated survivor is the next in line to succeed the President and ensure continuity of government.
Trump's Designated Survivor, David Shulkin, Is An Obama Appointee
Wed Mar 1, 2017
