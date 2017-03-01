Media Figures Tout Trump's 'Presidential' Shift, But His Divisive Policies Remain The Same | The Huffington Post

Donald Trump was elected president of the United States on Nov. 8 and placed his hand on the Bible and swore to defend the Constitution on Jan. 20.

But it was on the night of Feb. 28, following Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, that prominent media figures finally declared him president.

“I feel like tonight, Donald Trump became the president of the United States,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said.

“He became president of the United States,” liberal CNN commentator Van Jones said after the speech. Specifically, Jones praised Trump’s honoring of Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, as “one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics.”

On NBC, veteran anchor Tom Brokaw said the media had been waiting for Trump to “pivot to being presidential.” Trump’s address, he said, “is easily the most presidential he’s been.”

Journalists also highlighted Trump’s newfound “presidential” tone on Twitter.