Bush's Ethics Lawyer: Jeff Sessions May Go To Jail If He Lied To Congress | The Huffington Post

A law professor who served as the White House ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions over reports that he lied to Congress about his communications with Russia.

According to the The Washington Post, Sessions spoke to the Russian ambassador twice last year and did not mention the conversations in his confirmation hearings.

If the report is true, it’s “a good way to go to jail,” said Richard Painter, who served as White House ethics lawyer between 2005 and 2007 and is now law professor for the University of Minnesota.