The GOP's Latest Obamacare Replacement Plan Could Destroy the Individual Marketplace - The Daily Banter

House Speaker Paul Ryan and the House Republicans unveiled their replacement legislation for the Affordable Care Act on Monday. Known as the American Health Care Act, the legislation includes exactly zero new ideas to make health insurance more affordable or more easily accessible. Instead, the bill contains a poison pill that, if passed and signed into law, will almost certainly destroy the individual marketplace.

According to the House GOP website, the law would repeal certain aspects of Obamacare relating to the budget such as taxes and subsidies. Subsidies would switch to an age-based system rather than an income-based table, which, of course, is regressive -- offering more to higher income Americans (earning up to $75K per year) and less to Americans closer to the poverty line. As predicted, it expands health savings accounts, which will end up being nothing more than tax shelters for people who can afford to sock away extra money every month. The Medicaid expansion is shifted to allotting money to the states via block grants.

Worth noting: four Republican senators have already walked away from the bill, leaving it as a nonstarter unless a few Democrats end up supporting it. Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia have all reported to Mitch McConnell that Ryan's bill won't get their votes.

The bill also claims it'll create lower costs, more choices and more access, but there's no evidence proving any of it. At all. In fact, the rundown of the bill confesses that "we are still discussing details" with regard to the bill's cost as well as its efficacy. Chances are, once the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) scores the bill, it's likely everything will fall apart. One reason being that rules forbid any legislation from adding to the deficit. If it does, the bill is shelved.

But if this replacement bill somehow makes it through the Senate, the repeal of the individual mandate will destroy everything. Penalties for failing to own insurance will be repealed retroactively to 2016, so those who still haven't enrolled in a plan will be shielded by the tax penalties. Insurance companies will despise this. In fact, they'll hate it so much, it's very likely many of the biggest insurers will abandon the individual marketplace, forcing those of us without group or employer policies to go without insurance.

The only alternative is for insurers to remain in the marketplace while accepting the untenable option of allowing enrollments when people get sick or injured, and then canceling their policies when they're better. In other words, insurers will refuse to allow customers to game the system. Without the mandate, that's exactly what'll happen. Insurers will sooner cut and run than deal with the scammers.