Five questions investigators want to ask Michael Flynn | TheHill

Spicer: Trump wants Flynn to testify TheHill.com 00:0000:54 President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has volunteered to be interviewed by the FBI and congressional committees probing possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the development Thursday evening, which comes a month and a half after Flynn was forced to resign amid revelations that he misled administration officials, including Vice President Pence, about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

The House and Senate Intelligence committees don’t yet appear to be biting. Reports surfaced Friday that the Senate panel had so far rejected Flynn’s request.

Still, Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has strongly implied that the committee would like to interview Flynn. A spokesman for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told The Hill that his panel had a “preliminary conversation” with Flynn’s lawyer about arranging for him to speak to the panel but noted the discussions did not include immunity or other potential conditions of his appearance.

Flynn’s testimony could provide valuable information to members of the committees as well as the FBI, all of which have launched their own probes into Russia’s election meddling.

Here are five questions that FBI investigators and members of Congress might have for Flynn should they reach an agreement to interview him

Who knew what about Flynn’s Russia contacts, and when did they know it?

What did the Trump campaign know about Flynn’s payments from sources in Russia and Turkey?

What information does he have about other associates of Trump’s campaign who may have had contact with Russians?

What did the Trump campaign know about campaign aides’ past ties to Russia?

Did Flynn have any other foreign contacts besides Russia?