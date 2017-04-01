Watch Trump leave executive order signing ceremony without signing anything.

President Trump gathered the press on Friday to sign two new executive orders on trade. He spoke very positively about what he was going to sign. "Thank you everybody," he said from the podium. "You're going to be seeing some very, very strong results very, very quickly. Thank you very much."

But when a reporter tried to ask Trump a question about Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who is now offering up testimony in exchange for immunity, the president’s fight or flight instincts seem to have kicked in. The commander in chief immediately sought out the door, and seemingly couldn’t get out of the room fast enough. Never mind that he hadn’t actually signed anything.