How Justice Democrats Plan to Give Progressives a Reason to Vote in the 2018 Midterms

It’s no secret that the 2016 election left progressive Americans eager for the midterm elections in 2018. But for many voters, the traditional pendulum swing between Republicans and Democrats is no longer cutting it—and liberals are hunting for a new type of candidate.

New organizations have cropped up in response to this need—groups such as Our Revolution, Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats (a wing of the Democratic Party, partnered with Brand New Congress) are all striving to produce grass-roots-supported, anti-establishment, progressive candidates to compete in 2018.

Kyle Kulinski, one of the co-founders of Justice Democrats (along with The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur) doesn’t mince words when expressing his disdain for current Democratic politicians in Washington: “They’re just Republican-lite.”

Kulinski spoke with Truthdig about the effort to revitalize the Democratic Party. As host of “The Kyle Kulinski Show” on the Secular Talk Radio Network, Kulinski regularly criticizes President Trump’s administration, as well as establishment Democrats—but he’s passionate and surprisingly uncynical about the future of the party.