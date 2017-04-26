Bernie Sanders And Democrats Are Introducing A New $15 Minimum Wage Bill | The Huffington Post

WASHINGTON ― In a major win for the labor union-backed Fight for $15 movement and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are introducing a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, introduced a similar $15 minimum wage bill in July 2015, but it garnered the support of just six senators, including himself.

With a more gradual phase-in period, the new legislation already has the backing of 23 senators, including Murray, the ranking member on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), ranking member of the Education and the Workforce Committee, are debuting companion legislation in the House.