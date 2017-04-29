Donald Trump Should Just F*cking Resign Already

Shortly after the 2000 election - which also ended with a qualified Democratic candidate losing the Electoral College to an unqualified, silver spoon idiot who'd unfortunately go on to oversee one of the worst terrorist attack on America's soil that 15 years later, we're still making absolutely moronic decisions about, namely electing the subject of this article - Saturday Night Live aired a soap opera parody sketch called "Palm Beach" that lambasted the aftermath of Ana Gasteyer's Katherine Harris helping Will Ferrell's classic George W. Bush steal the White House from Al Gore. I can't find a clip of it anywhere, but here's a transcript of the relevant joke: