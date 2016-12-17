Trump's outrageous lies come straight from big businesses' playbook

Donald Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes recently told WAMU’s Diane Rehm that “there’s no such thing, unfortunately, anymore, as facts.”

She’s right. And that’s the problem.

We now disagree not just on our political philosophies but on whether proven facts are true. In this world, Hughes’s observation is the last self-evident truth: Facts are a thing of the past. For the foreseeable future, Americans may find it impossible to debate politics clearly because of a lack of agreement on basic matters of fact; that was certainly the case during this year’s election. And no one has taken more advantage of this than Trump and his big-business cronies.

Trump and his talking heads didn’t create this world. It is a result of a decades-long strategy devised by a number of public affairs practitioners who recognized that lies were the most potent weapon in the fight against progress. Trump emulated some of these disinformation techniques, gleaned from big business, during his campaign.