Obama's Swipe at Clinton's Campaign Was Unfair and Missed the Point

Most liberals who watched Barack Obama’s news conference last Friday were tearing their hair out about his defense of his cautious approach on the Russia controversy and especially his inability to utter one sentence raising even the subtlest hint of doubt about whether the election outcome was legitimate. Slate’s Michelle Goldberg captured it well: “Most of the time, Barack Obama’s near-supernatural calm and dispassion are among his best qualities. Occasionally, as at Friday’s pallid press conference, they are his worst ones.” I was distressed by that too, as I’d been writing columns urging Obama to speak more forcefully about all that, though I wasn’t especially surprised. Obama wants to believe in a politics that existed for about 30 or 35 years, from circa 1950 to 1980 or so, when people took bipartisanship and respect for norms far more seriously than today, and he’s just not going to cast doubt on a president-elect’s legitimacy. It’s infuriating in this case, but it’s who he is at his core. So it didn’t surprise me. What did surprise me, though, was the implicit whack he took at Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Asked directly whether she lost because of the hacking, he said he’d let the pundits fight that one out, asserted that he found much press coverage of her “troubling,” and delivered this sermonette: What I've said is that I can maybe give some counsel advice to the Democratic Party. And I think the -- the -- the thing we have to spend the most time on -- because it's the thing we have most control over -- is, how do we make sure that we're showing up in places where I think Democratic policies are needed, where they are helping, where they are making a difference, but where people feel as if they're not being heard? And where Democrats are characterized as coastal, liberal, latte- sipping, you know, politically correct, out-of-touch folks, we have to be in those communities. And I've seen that, when we are in those communities, it makes a difference. That's how I became president. I became a U.S. Senator not just because I had a strong base in Chicago, but because I was driving downstate Illinois and going to fish fries and sitting in V.F.W. Halls and talking to farmers. And I didn't win every one of their votes, but they got a sense of what I was talking about, what I cared about, that I was for working people, that I was for the middle class... He went on for a bit longer. Now right about here I expected him to interrupt himself and say something like: “Now of course I want to make it clear that I am not talking about Secretary Clinton here. She worked hard. She went to these places. I’m just talking about going forward.” But he did not. Politicians, they generally know what they’re saying, and what they’re not saying, and they know what kind of speculation they’re going to invite by leaving something unsaid. So I thought it was pretty clear he was taking a swipe at her campaign. And I think what he said was unfair to her—and more importantly, while it was true, it was very insufficient as a piece of political advice.