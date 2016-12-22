Tom Perez Wants To Rebuild His Party Without Abandoning Obama. It Could Be A Tough Sell

The race to head the Democratic National Committee isn’t about popular support or charting a new direction for a party that, for all intents and purposes, is currently in ruins. It’s about winning a majority of the 447 Democratic Party officials around the country who get to vote for the DNC chair in late February.

Labor Secretary Thomas Perez made his case to be America’s Next Top Democrat in a recent interview with The Huffington Post, highlighting major structural shifts he wants to see the party make, along with smaller tactical changes he believes the committee must implement.

The big problem for Democrats, Perez says, isn’t their policy platform, but management and organization. Like everyone else running for the post, Perez wants to empower state and local parties in red and blue states alike. It’s a pitch tailored for the party insiders who will ultimately decide the contest in two months.

“Our universal message of access to economic opportunity resonates with the ironworker in northeastern Ohio and the immigrant in South Florida,” Perez said. “And we sometimes have a relationship deficit with our voters, because we’re not communicating that message.”