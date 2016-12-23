Americans Settle Down in Trumpistan, Brought to Us by the FBI

The WTF moments related to the dawn of the Trump age arrive like artillery fire, daily, hourly. There are so many of them that their effect is overwhelming and numbing. You read something—that thing about Kuwait being pressured by Trump Organization officials to blow off the Four Seasons and hold its inaugural event at Trump’s hotel. You start getting worked up about it—and you should; it alone would be grounds for a special Benghazi-like committee if it were the Clintons and they happened to own a $700-a-night hotel. But then you read that the Trump sons, whom I’ll never again think of without thinking of these sickening photographs, were going to sell chunks of their father’s time on inauguration day to benefit a “charity” they invented. We know about the Trumps and charities; their record is nearly as appalling as the rapacious smiles pasted on their faces after they’ve killed those beautiful animals. This is another one that would have had Republicans screaming impeachment. It’s impossible to keep up. And if it’s impossible to keep up, it’s impossible to fight. It’s impossible to sustain outrage. After a while you just run up the white flag. It’s like the dogs in the old learned helplessness experiments. We’re the dogs in Group 3, learning that there’s nothing we can do to stop the shocks being administered. And yet—one outrage does stand out...