Donald Trump seems to want us all to be gripped by the terror of nuclear annihilation

When liberals joked during the campaign that if Donald Trump became president we might all be consumed in a nuclear apocalypse, many people considered it absurd hyperbole. They may have felt the same way about Democrats’ regular criticism that someone as impulsive and vindictive as Trump shouldn’t be allowed near the nuclear codes. That’s because since the Cold War came to an end a quarter-century ago with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the threat of nuclear annihilation has grown more and more distant from our collective consciousness. But if you’re more than 40 years old or so, you remember when it was a daily source of unease, fear and even terror.

And guess who’s doing his best to bring all that back?