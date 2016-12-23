Keith Ellison Says It's Time For Democrats To Stop Ignoring Their Voters

Ellison has racked up high-profile endorsements from progressives and labor unions, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions. But he faces serious competition from Perez, who has President Barack Obama’s indirect support, the endorsement of a couple of unions and a strong reputation from his time running the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice.

The first Muslim to be elected to Congress, Ellison’s bid for DNC chair has made him the target of a smear campaign that accused him of anti-Semitism over recently released remarks on Israel. He has also been criticized for, years ago, supporting Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom he has since denounced.

According to Politico, some of Perez’s support comes from Democrats wary of the controversy and concerned Ellison is too connected to identity politics. But Ellison dismissed the contentious theory that identity politics is costing Democrats voters.

“The idea that somehow we’ve got to go talk to the white working class or we can talk to people of color is a ridiculous notion that must be rejected,” Ellison said. Instead, he said Democratic issues like social security and better wages have universal appeal.