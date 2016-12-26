Can Trump Break Pattern of GOP's Recession Curse? Bloomberg Thanks a latte, Millennials — you’re drinking away the world’s coffee supply.
Global demand for java is percolating at an all-time high. But the bean supply can’t meet the demand — and Americans under 35 are to blame, according to a Bloomberg market analysis.
Millennials are drinking all of what's left of the world's coffee
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:34 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment