Coffee-Loving Millennials Push Demand to a Record

Millennials’ seemingly unquenchable thirst for coffee is helping to push global demand to a record just as supplies are tightening.

Americans are becoming java junkies at an earlier age, and young adults are increasing their daily consumption at a fast enough pace to make up for declines by older folks. The result: Demand in the U.S., the world’s top user, is set for an all-time high, and the trend among younger drinkers is also playing out in other big consumers including Brazil and even tea-loving China.