Thanks, Obama

PHILADELPHIA — IT wasn’t easy for Barack Obama, a skinny newcomer to national politics with an exotic name and scant résumé, to overthrow the voracious Clinton machine.

The 45-year-old had to turn himself into a dream catcher. He had to become an avatar of idealism and persuade Americans that he could take us to a political Arden beyond lies and vanishing records and money grabs and Marc Rich and Monica and Motel 1600.

“We need a leader who’s going to touch our souls,” Michelle told a South Carolina rally in 2007. “Who’s going to make us feel differently about one another.”

Obama was going to lift Washington to a higher plateau — not one where the president consulted a pollster to see where he should vacation or if he should tell the truth about his intern/mistress. The young senator from Chicago was going to prove that the White House could be a gleaming citadel of integrity and ethics and exemplary family life.

Continue reading the main story

Maureen Dowd American politics, popular culture and international affairs. Election Therapy From My Basket of Deplorables NOV 26 Obama Lobbies Against Obliteration by Trump NOV 12 Absorbing the Impossible NOV 9 The End Is Nigh NOV 5 Move Over Bill Murray and Eddie Vedder! I’m a Cubbie NOV 1 See More »

RECENT COMMENTS

Lynn McLure July 31, 2016 This piece does not seem to have any purpose. G. Slocum July 31, 2016 This, after Ms. Dowd gave a forum to Don the Con's "thunderbolts" yesterday. Florence Reese need not ask of Ms. Dowd "which side are you... andylee13 July 31, 2016 There's something annoying to the point of being offensive about this column. I think it's Ms. Dowd's rhetorical strategy of citing... SEE ALL COMMENTS Watching Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich go at it, Obama once wrote, “I sometimes felt as if I were watching the psychodrama of the baby boom generation — a tale rooted in old grudges and revenge plots hatched on a handful of college campuses long ago — played out on the national stage.”

He presented himself as the ticket to the future. He made us feel good about ourselves, that we could be better, do better.

Making the case against Hillary, he said that America deserved more than triangulating and poll-driven positions and “the same old Washington textbook campaign,” more than a candidate answering questions whatever way she thought would be popular and “trying to sound or vote like Republicans, when it comes to national security issues.”

What about principles, he asked, what about a higher purpose?

Obama was not surrounded by the mercenary likes of David Brock and Dick Morris but true believers like David Axelrod.

The Clintons, infuriated by the raft of Democrats who deserted them during the 2008 campaign, sneered at Obama’s hope and change message. Hillary protested, “We don’t need to be raising the false hopes of our country.” Bill groused, “This whole thing is the biggest fairy tale I’ve ever seen.”

Voters, however, were starved for the fairy tale. For many, the line in an Obama ad rang true: “Hillary Clinton. She’ll say anything and change nothing. It’s time to turn the page.”

Evidently, President Obama folded the corner of that page over so he could go back to it later.