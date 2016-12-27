Books for the Trump Era

Originally published, Dec. 21, 2016.

The Donald Trump presidency is not yet officially upon us, but the Trump era has already been good for political reading lists. Book buyers baffled by Trumpism and seeking understanding have turned to various sociologies of the ur-Trump voter, making best sellers out of J. D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” Nancy Isenberg’s “White Trash” and Arlie Russell Hochschild’s “Strangers in Their Own Land.”

Liberals looking to feed their sense of alarm have been steered toward Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Sinclair Lewis’s “It Can’t Happen Here” and Philip Roth’s “Plot Against America.” “What Is Populism?” by the German political scientist Jan-Werner Müller, has been widely recommended; so has Mark Lilla’s anatomy of reactionary thought, “The Shipwrecked Mind”; so has Richard Rorty’s “Achieving Our Country,” from back in 1998, mostly for a prescient few paragraphs on “the nonsuburban electorate” and its potential affinity for strongmen. The racial element in Trumpism has sent people back to W.E.B. Du Bois on “Black Reconstruction” — once they’ve finished, of course, with the latest from Ta-Nehisi Coates.

But for your last-minute Christmas shopping, I have some slightly different recommendations to make. The Trump-era reading lists I’ve seen include many worthy titles, but they also tend to focus heavily on the dark forces lurking out there, somewhere outside enlightened circles — in the hills of Appalachia, in the postindustrial heartland, in the souls of racists and chauvinists and crypto-fascists. They are anthropologies of populism, cautionary tales from history, blueprints for blunting revanchism’s appeal. But they do not generally subject Western liberalism itself to rigorous critique.

And that might be what liberal readers needs right now: Not just portraits of the Brexit and Trump-voting domestic Other, but a clearer sense of their own worldview’s limits, blind spots, blunders and internal contradictions...