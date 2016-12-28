Reid: White House options for 2020 resemble 'an old-folks' home'

The likely 2020 class of Democratic presidential candidates is starting to resemble “an old-folks’ home,” according to retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.

Reid recently told an aide that he was unsure whether he would support Vice President Joe Biden should he challenge President-elect Donald Trump for the White House in 2020 because the field has yet to take shape.

“It depends on who’s running,” Reid told the staffer, according to a New York Magazine profile of the Nevada Democrat published online Tuesday. “We’ve got [Elizabeth] Warren; she’ll be 71. Biden will be 78. Bernie [Sanders] will be 79.”

Indeed, as the Democratic Party looks to pick up the pieces from a tough November showing that shattered their hopes to keep the White House, make deep inroads in the House and retake the Senate, a roster of familiar faces has surfaced as top contenders for the next presidential election.