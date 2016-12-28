Newsvine

A professor wants to teach 'The Problems of Whiteness.' A lawmaker calls the class 'garbage.'

SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Every Wednesday next semester, the students in Damon Sajnani’s class will meet to discuss, in depth, the problems caused by white people.

But the title of the course — “The Problem of Whiteness” — and its description has the University of Wisconsin at Madison mired in controversy before students have cracked open a book or peeked at a syllabus.

“Have you ever wondered what it really means to be white? If you’re like most people, the answer is probably ‘no.’ But here is your chance!” the description reads.

“Critical Whiteness Studies aims to understand how whiteness is socially constructed and experienced in order to help dismantle white supremacy.”

The course explores “how race is experienced by white people.” But it also looks at how white people “consciously and unconsciously perpetuate institutional racism.”

The class has injected the university into a decades-old debate about whether taxpayer-funded educational institutions have an obligation to tackle the important issues of the day — or to stay out of them altogether.

