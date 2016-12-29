Carl Paladino's Racist Remarks Could Be The Final Straw For His Hometown

The city of Buffalo, New York, may just have had enough of Carl Paladino, notorious fount of racially charged remarks. After his insulting comments about the Obamas last week, the calls are growing for Paladino to step down ― or be removed ― from the local Board of Education.

The outrage arose over an article in the free weekly newspaper ArtVoice, in which Paladino said he would like to see first lady Michelle Obama “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe.” He also wished particularly horrible deaths on President Barack Obama and White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

One of Paladino’s colleagues on the Buffalo Board of Education plans to submit a resolution on Thursday demanding that he resign within 24 hours ― or the board will petition New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to oust him, according to The Buffalo News. The resolution has already been signed by six of the nine board members, who oversee a school district that serves mostly students of color. It describes Paladino’s remarks as “unambiguously racist, morally repugnant, flagrantly disrespectful, inflammatory and inexcusable.”

Also on Thursday, the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization is holding a rally to demand that Paladino go, which PTO co-chair Larry Scott said they expect hundreds of people to attend.