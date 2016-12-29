Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Seeding does not mean advocacy. Articles: 2 Seeds: 172 Comments: 4350 Since: Mar 2008

'Alt-right' groups will 'revolt' if Trump shuns white supremacy, leaders say

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:27 PM
Discuss:

Donald Trump will disappoint and disillusion his far-right supporters by eschewing white supremacy, according to some of the movement’s own intellectual leaders.

Activists who recently gave Nazi salutes and shouted “hail Trump” at a gathering in Washington will revolt if the new US president fails to meet their expectations, the leaders told the Guardian.

Donald Trump's 'alt-right' supporters express dismay at disavowal Read more The prospect of such disillusion and internecine squabbling may console liberals who fear a White House tinged with racism and quasi-fascism. The analysis is all the more reassuring because it comes from far-right influencers and analysts, not wishful progressives.

Instead of enjoying proximity to power, according to this analysis, vocal parts of the loose coalition known as the “alt-right” could remain on the political fringe, wondering what happened to their triumph.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor