Donald Trump's irresponsible nuclear weapons tweets: Pure whimsy, or prelude to apocalypse? - Salon.com

You might not know about the other Jon Favreau. There’s the director and producer who made the “Iron Man” movies, and then there’s the historically brilliant speechwriter who helped Barack Obama craft some of his most memorable speeches. The latter Favreau reacted to Donald Trump’s unbelievably irresponsible remarks about launching another nuclear arms race by tweeting this: “A fitting end to 2016/the world: we learn of Donald Trump’s nuclear arms race from a couple of cable talk show hosts in their pajamas.”

Tragically accurate. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough were dressed in pajamas on the set of their Christmas morning-themed show — apparently the most insufferable Christmas morning ever staged. But, yes. In a breaking news exclusive for her show, Brzezinski revealed that Trump spoke to her personally and clarified his tweet about expanding our nuclear stockpile, saying, “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass.”

As with everything Trump blurts, the details and motives are murky. And that’s where the crisis truly begins. It’s unclear who “them” happens to be. In fact, nothing is clear other than the fact that Trump has twice pledged to resume the development and construction of new nuclear weapons for the first time since the George H.W. Bush presidency. Even then, the overall goal was for nonproliferation. Worse yet, the non sequitur nature of the original tweet makes us wonder whether this was triggered by an otherwise unknown national security event, or was just pure whimsy.

I’m going with whimsy.