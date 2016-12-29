Robert Reich: Seven Wishes for President Obama's Parting Shots

President-elect Donald Trump is accusing President Obama of putting up “roadblocks” to a smooth transition.

In reality, I think President Obama has been too cooperative with Trump.

In the waning days of his administration, I’d recommend Obama take the following last stands:

1. Name Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

2. Use his pardoning authority to forgive “Dreamers.”

3. Impose economic sanctions on Russia

4. Protect the civil service from the Trump transition.

5. Issue an executive order protecting the independence of all government fact-finding agencies:

6. Issue an executive order protecting the independence of all Inspectors General

7. Issue a report on possible tax and benefit cuts,