The U.S. sanctioned a couple of well-known crooks and handful of Russian government intelligence officers Thursday in retaliation for the Russian government’s interference in America’s elections and diplomacy. Barely noticed on the sanctions list was the young, relatively-unknown female hacker whose company the U.S. said helped the GRU with “technical research and development” to penetrate the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta in 2015 and 2016. “She’s the only interesting one on the list. The rest of them are well known,” a cybersecurity researcher intimately familiar with the Russian hacking scene told The Daily Beast. But ZOR Security’s founder Alisa Shevchenko denies the allegations and maintains that her company’s inclusion was just a big mistake.