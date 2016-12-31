Trump's victory was history rhyming with itself again

Americans view the election of a president the same way the world once looked upon the coronation of a British monarch. The king or queen who carried the crown was believed to embody the character of the empire he or she ruled. Just as the Victorian Age represented British supremacy and personal refinement, most opinion leaders I know convinced themselves that the election of Barack Obama signaled the triumph of multiculturalism over tribalism, multilateralism over American exceptionalism and cool rationalism over red-hot fundamentalism.

They were wrong.

Less than two years after Obama’s inauguration, the tea party was swept into power. Voters even checked the president’s 2012 reelection win a few years later with the largest congressional majority for Republicans since 1928. With such jagged voting patterns, Americans proved themselves worthy of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s definition of a “first-rate intelligence”: Somehow functioning while holding “two opposed ideas in mind at the same time.” But even Fitzgerald would be flummoxed by Midwest voters pulling the lever for Obama twice and then Donald Trump last month.

Yet they did, and in so doing confirmed once again that the urge for political change usually has less to do with our nation’s character than with disgust toward Washington.