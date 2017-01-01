Newsvine

Obama beats Trump where it will sting: He's the most admired man in America

This news, coming at this moment, will probably be somewhat galling to Trump. Over the weekend, Obama told his former adviser David Axelrod that he believed he could have won in 2016, a claim at which Trump chafed. To lose an admiration contest in the wake of that seems as though it would be particularly frustrating to the president-elect.

It's probably a function of the popularity of each man. In 2008, Obama won the most-admired title easily, thanks to his historic election and George W. Bush's low approval ratings. In 2000, Bill Clinton topped George W. Bush, albeit barely. By 2001, Bush set a record in the polling, with 39 percent identifying him as most admired — thanks in no small part to his response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The big question is what happens next year.

