Mariah Carey’s 2016 ended on a low note as the singer had to deal with a series of technical malfunctions during her performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”
Carey appears to have been prepared to lip sync, but many of her vocals didn’t play at all ― and when they did, she was often far out of sync with them:
Mariah Carey Rings In 2017 With Painful Lip Sync Fail On Live TV
Sun Jan 1, 2017
