Van Jones Urges Democrats To Move On From 'The Clinton Days'

CNN analyst Van Jones said Sunday it’s time for the Democratic Party to move on from 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and embrace the party’s progressive wing.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jones argued that if Democrats want any victories going forward, they’ll have to prove themselves to the working class and people of color. Clinton’s brand of moderate politics, he said, simply won’t work.

“You have to understand, I think, that the Clinton days are over,” he said. “This idea that we’re going to be this moderate party that’s going to move in this direction, that’s going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform or for prison expansion, that’s going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA, those days are over.”

“You can’t run and hide,” he continued. “You’ve got to be an authentic person from the beginning. You’re going to be judged based on your authentic commitment to the actual base of this party. And if you don’t do that, you can’t win.”