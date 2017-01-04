Did Donald Trump Tweet the House GOP Into Submission?

The speaker of the House may have a gavel, but that symbol of power seems to have nothing on the president-elect’s Twitter account. On Tuesday, the first day of the new Congress, after public outcry and a critical tweet from President-elect Donald Trump, House Republicans were forced to reverse themselves on their surprise move to overhaul an independent ethics panel that the party had accepted just the night before. The episode raises questions about what’s ahead for Speaker Paul Ryan in 2017 and whether the incoming president will continue to use his Twitter bully pulpit to shame members of his own party on Capitol Hill.