If Republicans play winner-takes-all, everyone will lose

FOR THE most part, Tuesday’s opening session of the 115th Congress was about pomp and circumstance. Still, the prepared speeches and swearing-in ceremonies reminded everyone that — for all the ferment over an impending Donald Trump presidency — there is also a legislative branch of government in the United States. Republicans control the Senate and the House as well as the presidency and are all but salivating over the power to enact dramatic changes to the course President Obama charted during the past eight years. But some wiser GOP leaders are at least questioning whether exploiting their majority to maximum effect would be good for the country or, for that matter, the party.

Of course, on the merits we oppose some GOP plans, such as repealing Obamacare and replacing it with — what? It could take months of grueling legislative combat to answer that question; but we fear it could involve curtailment of the Medicaid expansion that accounted for most of Obamacare’s improvement in overall insurance coverage. The Republicans also have the votes to populate federal agencies and the Supreme Court with Mr. Trump’s picks, many of whom already strike us as doubtfully suited to their new positions.

Still, there’s no denying that the Republicans won in November and that they therefore have the right to enact as much of their agenda as they lawfully can. In his first speech as Senate minority leader, Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) gamely promised to exercise vigilance over Mr. Trump and to “resist” him when Democrats believe he has veered into extremism. Yet even with the power to filibuster ordinary legislation and Supreme Court picks, the minority party has limits to how much defense it can productively play. In some instances, Mr. Schumer may do better by standing aside and letting Republicans fight among themselves.