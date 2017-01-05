Eventually, the Republicans will need to do what they've been saying, and then

It was fun while it lasted. Being able to say that they would get rid of Obamacare without having anything to replace it with. Saying they would “reform” the tax code to give gargantuan tax cuts to the rich with no negative impact on anything or anybody else. Removing all the restrictions on Wall Street without any destabilizing or predatory results. Gutting climate change efforts without, you know, changing the climate. And they could do this all without any cost, because, you know, talk is cheap.

And now they have all the power, and so now you can watch as your new government starts to flounder its way through this set of internal contradictions. It will be messy. It will be ugly. And eventually, it will be shown to be a enormous collection of crazed malarkey.

And you might even enjoy their discomfort, except at the end of the day they are going to go ahead and do it all anyway.

And yes, they may all pay a price, but it will be a small one.