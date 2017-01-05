Newsvine

On the Media: Spy vs. Spy [NPR - AUDIO]

Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 12:35 PM
The saga over Russian interference in the election has been marked by secrecy, rumor, and contradictory evidence. We try to bring some clarity to a cloudy narrative. 

Also, the CIA says Russian hackers deliberately helped Donald Trump win the election but the FBI wasn't initially convinced. We consider the long and tumultuous rivalry between the two agencies, and how spies and G-men have been depicted in popular culture. 

Plus, how the US propaganda agency “Voice of America” might function under President Trump. 

