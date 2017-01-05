Greta Van Susteren To Host 'For The Record' On MSNBC Replacing 'With All Due Respect' at 6 PM

The program will debut on Monday, January 9, based in Washington, D.C. Van Susteren replaces Bloomberg’s political television show With All Due Respect, which ended in early December.

The early evening broadcast will build on its strategic shift to a breaking news focus during the day and, along with MTP Daily and Hardball. The news, from MSNBC president Phil Griffin, comes two days after MSNBC parent NBC News announced it had signed Fox News Channel star Megyn Kelly to host a weekday morning show and a Sunday primetime newsmagazine for NBC broadcast network.